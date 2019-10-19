Image copyright Google Image caption The new premiums are expected to raise some £2.8m a year for Swansea council

Swansea council chiefs have said they are still keen to go ahead and double council tax for second homeowners - despite opposition.

A survey found that 70% of respondents, many of whom were second homeowners, opposed any second home council tax premium.

It also found that 76% disagreed with doubling the charge.

Council leader Rob Stewart said its plans were "in common with other local authorities in Wales".

The authority also wants to double council tax for owners of properties which have been empty for more than 12 months, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The new premiums are expected to raise some £2.8m per year, which the council would use to help reduce the council house waiting list.

Mr Stewart said the council's aim was "to encourage more properties to be brought back into use for the benefit of local people looking for a decent place to live".

Just over half of those surveyed said they backed a new empty homes' premium, but less than half felt it should be a 100% hike.

The proposals were publicised in July and will be decided upon on 24 October.

One respondent to the survey said if the taxes were doubled "we will simply sell and spend our vacation time elsewhere and so local businesses will suffer".

But another said: "Every house that comes up for sale is bought as a holiday home or rental. There are now no young people left in the village."