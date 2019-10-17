Image caption 400,000 lorries use Holyhead port every year - one of the major routes to Ireland from Wales

A new Brexit deal agreed between UK and EU negotiators would have a "deeply damaging" effect on the economy of Wales, Plaid Cymru has warned.

European leaders in Brussels will be asked to endorse the deal later.

It will also need the approval of both the UK and European parliaments.

But Plaid said initial analysis shows the creation of a "border down the Irish Sea" - meaning customs checks between ports in Wales and the island of Ireland - would harm Wales.

Holyhead is the UK's second busiest port, with 400,000 lorries and trailers and half a million cars passing through every year with very minimal delay.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "We've got a great new deal that takes back control."

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said the deal provided "much needed certainty for businesses".

"I hope all MPs will get behind this deal so that we can focus on building on the UK Government's plans for an ambitious Wales as part of a strong United Kingdom," he said.

Ex-Welsh secretary Stephen Crabb has urged Labour MPs who say they want to deliver Brexit to back the deal.

Preseli Pembrokeshire Conservative MP Mr Crabb tweeted a "big moment" was coming for anti-no deal Labour MPs as "there is a deal to vote for".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Boris Johnson: "We've got a great new deal that takes back control"

Northern Ireland's DUP has warned it still cannot support the agreement.

Ex-Welsh first minister Carwyn Jones told BBC Wales Mr Johnson was "in exactly the same position which Theresa May was in" with the DUP "holding the rest of the UK to ransom".

The Northern Irish party earlier released a statement saying it could not back proposals "as things stand", and - after the Mr Johnson's announcement - said their statement "still stands".