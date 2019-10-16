Image copyright Getty Images

The minimum price for alcohol in Wales will come into force on 2 March next year, under Welsh Government plans.

Ministers want retailers and bars to charge a minimum of 50p per unit - meaning a can of cider could cost at least £1 and a bottle of wine £4.69.

The plans, aimed at tackling alcohol-related hospital admissions and deaths, were delayed after Portugal objected.

Health minister Vaughan Gething confirmed the date in a statement to assembly members.

The regulations, putting the timetable and price into force, will need to be approved by the Welsh Assembly in November.

A communications campaign will be launched for retailers and the public ahead of the policy's introduction.

A similar system has been in place in Scotland since May 2018.

Alcohol sales there have fallen to the lowest levels seen since records began in the early 1990s - although a report was not able to assess the impact of pricing on the figures.

The Welsh law was expected to be implemented by the summer but was delayed after concerns were raised by Portugal.

The country was concerned it could make its wines "less competitive". Their objection triggered a EU rules "standstill period", now passed, where ministers could not go ahead with the new regulations.

There have been concerns that higher alcohol prices could push some drinkers towards other, more harmful substances.

Welsh Government-commissioned research on the issue will be published later in October.

There were more than 500 alcohol-related deaths and 55,000 alcohol related hospital admissions in Wales in 2017.

Ministers estimated health care costs relating to alcohol at £159m.

Academics estimated that a 50p minimum price will lead to 66 (8.5%) fewer alcohol-attributable deaths.