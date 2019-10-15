Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Boris Johnson met Boris Johnson at the Senedd in July, shortly after he became prime minister

Wales' first minister has said he has had no discussions on Brexit with the prime minister "over the last month".

Mark Drakeford made his criticism as Brexit talks continue in Brussels ahead of a crucial summit this week.

Mr Drakeford told AMs it was "remarkable" Boris Johnson had not called a Joint Ministerial Council Plenary meeting since he took office.

The committee is a forum for discussion between the UK government and the first ministers of devolved governments.

Mr Johnson took office in July, after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest.

But Conservative AM Darren Millar questioned what advice Mr Drakeford might be able to offer the prime minister.

Talks between the UK government and the European Union over a possible Withdrawal Agreement are continuing ahead of a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday the EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier said there was a "narrow path" to a deal.

The UK is due to leave the EU on 31 October.

Image caption Darren Millar said Labour has three positions on Brexit

Asked what Brexit discussions he had held with the prime minister over the past month, Mr Drakeford said "no such discussions have taken place".

"Given the state of our relationship with the EU, given the fact that there are clear and significant devolved responsibilities at stake in those discussions, it is utterly remarkable that the JMC has not been called together despite requests from myself and from Nicola Sturgeon that that should take place.

"I'm sorry to say it is a sign of the way the current prime minister is prepared to neglect fundamentally important responsibilities about the future of the UK while he pursues instead the various chimeras which he's put in front of us in relation to a future relationship with the EU."

The first minister was answering a question from his predecessor Carwyn Jones, who accused the prime minister of showing "complete contempt" for the people of Wales, the assembly and the Welsh Government.

Mr Drakeford agreed.

Responding, Conservative AM Darren Millar said: "I heard the references to contempt.

"What about contempt for the views of the people of Wales who voted to leave the European Union and the neglect that your government has shown to supporting the UK government's efforts to deliver on the outcome of that referendum by supporting the UK Prime Minister in delivering Brexit by 31 October?

He told Mr Drakeford: "I have to say, what sort of advice would you be able to give the prime minister about Brexit given that your party has got at least three positions on the matter."