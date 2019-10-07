Image copyright PA Media Image caption AMs will vote on Wednesday about changing the Welsh Assembly's name

A move to give the Welsh Assembly a bilingual title when it is renamed will be backed by the Welsh Government, the first minister has said.

AMs will vote on Wednesday on plans to change the assembly's name to Senedd, the Welsh word for parliament.

Mark Drakeford said he expects people will use the Welsh term when referring to the institution on a daily basis.

However, there was a case for greater clarity in law, he added.

Former First Minister Carwyn Jones has tabled an amendment whereby the assembly would be renamed Senedd Cymru in Welsh and Welsh Parliament in English.

"Personally I just use the term Senedd and I'm sure in general that's what people in Wales will do," Mr Drakeford said.

"There's a different argument between what we have to put on paper and what in my opinion we're going to use on a daily basis."

Mr Drakeford referred to the term most commonly used for the lower house of the Irish parliament.

"We always give the example of the Dáil in Ireland - people only use 'Dáil'," he added.

"On paper in legislation there's a wider term than that."

Mr Drakeford confirmed government ministers will be whipped into supporting Mr Jones' amendment but Labour backbenchers would be given a free vote.