Image caption Leanne Wood: "It would not be honest or right for me to issue an apology"

The Plaid Cymru AM facing being reprimanded over a swear word she tweeted at a blogger has said it would not be honest for her to apologise.

Leanne Wood told the Senedd she was standing up to a misogynistic "bully" - a description rejected by the blogger himself.

She repeated the word in question, arguing AMs should vote against the official reprimand.

The Welsh Assembly will vote on the matter later on Wednesday.

Plaid Cymru AMs and at least one Labour AM are expected to vote against the censure against Ms Wood, which follows a recommendation of the cross-party standards committee.

Ms Wood's tweet came about after Royston Jones, a blogger who writes as Jac O' The North, criticised Delyth Jewell's confirmation as Plaid AM for South Wales East following the death of Steffan Lewis.

"Women's rights and international development. God help Plaid Cymru," Mr Jones said, referring to Ms Jewell's stated areas of interest.

Ms Wood quote-tweeted the message, sharing it with her followers and adding: "Do you have to be an arsehole all the time? Have a day off."

That tweet led to a complaint, not made by Mr Jones. Standards Commissioner Sir Roderick Evans found she broke the code of conduct - a stance agreed by the cross-party standards committee which recommend she is censured, a form of official reprimand.

Ms Wood told AMs that it was "the first time that I've called someone an arsehole on social media" and could understand why Sir Roderick "felt unable to be seen to be condoning the use by an assembly member of what he considers to be an offensive word".

"It would not be honest or right for me to issue an apology, because this is much more than a case of just swearing on Twitter," she said. "I, along with countless other women who are active in politics, regularly receive trolling, abusive tweets and general nastiness on social media on a daily basis."

She said the context was a "well-known online misogynist bully who describes himself as a blogger" who had "issued a snide, passive-aggressive tweet, a thinly veiled attack on my colleague Delyth Jewell before she'd even started in her role and before she was in a position to properly defend herself".

The AM for Rhondda claimed she had seen "this person issue attack after attack on mostly women, but others, including disabled people, gay people, trans people and so on, usually from a right or far-right".

Leanne Wood argued there was something "very wrong with an organisation's complaints procedures when the people standing up to a bully... are the people who get the complaints, and we are the people who get censured".

Some have argued that the findings of the standards committee should be followed because to do otherwise would bring the process into question.

But she said: "What is the point of AMs having a vote on this if all we can do is rubber stamp what a committee has already decided?"