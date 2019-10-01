Image caption Jeremy Miles: "The important thing is that there's a chance to vote again"

Another EU referendum before a general election takes place would be "ideal", according to Wales' Brexit Minister.

Jeremy Miles's comments contradict the official Welsh and UK Labour policy of winning a general election before holding a further public vote.

He added that a referendum after an election was "acceptable".

At its conference, Labour backed plans to win an election and let voters chose between a Labour-negotiated Brexit deal and remaining in the European Union.

Crucially the party's draft plan for its Brexit policy, put forward by leader Jeremy Corbyn at the conference last week, suggests that if Labour formed a government it would remain neutral while negotiating a new deal with Brussels within three months.

In a news conference on Tuesday morning, Mr Miles was asked if he thought there was a chance a referendum could take place before an election.

Mr Miles responded: "A referendum before (a general election) would be ideal but a referendum afterwards would be acceptable.

"From our point of view the important thing is that there's a chance to vote again and we would recommend that people vote to remain and we'd campaign in favour of that if there's an opportunity."

Welsh Labour leader and First Minister Mark Drakeford supports holding a general election ahead of a referendum but has made it clear that the party in Wales unequivocally supports staying in the EU.