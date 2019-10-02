Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alun Cairns will address the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday

Brexit will make the UK stronger as a union of nations, Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns will tell the Conservative Party conference later.

Mr Cairns will say Brexit will allow Wales to compete in new global markets and attract investment.

It comes as he announced £55m of cash over 15 years for the Mid Wales Growth Deal, aimed to boost the economy in Ceredigon and Powys.

But the Welsh Government said the money was "derisory".

Mr Cairns will tell the conference in Manchester that rather than the union being under threat as others claim, it will be strengthened.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address conference later on Wednesday, setting out details of his "final" Brexit offer to the EU.

Speaking ahead of his speech Mr Cairns said he was "excited about the union after leaving the European Union".

"When we're focused on the global opportunities out there, I think the countries and nations across the UK will come closer together, and appreciate the added value each of us bring to the other," he said.

Image caption The Welsh independence movement has held a series of marches during 2019

Mr Cairns criticised the Welsh independence movement, which has become more prominent following a series of marches during 2019.

"There are people trying to offer something that I think under scrutiny will not stand up," he told BBC Wales.

He criticised the logic of those who believe Wales could be a member of the European Union if it was independent.

Mr Cairns argued Wales would not be admitted to the EU if it was independent.

"Other nations around Europe have said that about Scotland. The same will be true for Wales," he said.

"So, the logic of where they are going is Wales will be an independent nation by itself that clearly could sustain itself but on a much, much lower standard of living than what we get now."

The package of funding for the Mid Wales Growth Deal, which is hoped will attract £200m and generate 4,000 jobs, will need business investment as well as cash from the Welsh Government.

Image caption The Conservatives are offering mid Wales £55m extra over 15 years

Mr Cairns said it meant the amount of cash committed by the UK government to economic growth deals in Wales had risen to £790m.

"This is the next stage of my long-term commitment of building a stronger and better-connected Wales," he said.

Joint chairs of the Growing Mid Wales Partnership, councillors Ellen ap Gwynn and Rosemarie Harries, welcomed the funding.

They said the plans "will drive future economic growth through investment in skills, innovation, connectivity and more productive jobs supporting prosperous and bilingual communities."

A spokesperson for Economy Minister Ken Skates said: "Whilst we welcome any new investment, this funding in no way offsets the disastrous Tory cuts mid Wales has had to endure during this last decade of austerity.

"The figure of £55m will likely be viewed as derisory by the people of mid Wales when set against recent Welsh Government investment in mid Wales, such as the £95m Newtown bypass, which attracted no UK government funding whatsoever."