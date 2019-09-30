Labour heartland seats 'at risk' say Welsh Tories

Image caption Traditional Labour seats are "at risk" according to Byron Davies

South Wales valley seats are "at risk" for Labour in a general election, the Welsh Conservative chairman says.

Byron Davies said many traditional Labour party voters who also back Brexit will vote for Boris Johnson.

He told BBC Wales at the Tory conference in Manchester that those least expected to vote Conservative "actually do admire" what the prime minister is doing.

Opposition MPs have so far rejected moves to call an early election.

Labour says it will only vote for an election if the prospect of leaving the EU without a deal is taken off the table.

Mr Davies lost his Gower parliamentary seat to Labour's Tonia Antoniazzi in the 2017 election.

He was recently named as a new peer by former Prime Minister Theresa May in her resignation honours list.

He said he was sure the seat would return to Conservative hands, along with other seats lost to Labour in 2017.

"Gower will come back to us, there's no doubt about that," he insisted.

"The party are confident they can retake seats they have held in the past like Gower, the Vale of Clwyd, Cardiff North, Wrexham and Swansea West.

"We're confident, we're in a good position at the moment given the Brexit situation, we will regain those seats."

Image copyright EPA Image caption The prime minister's image is prominent across the Conservative Party conference

At the Conservative conference the prime minister has repeated his commitment to deliver Brexit on 31 October - whether or not he has successfully negotiated a deal with the EU.

It comes as he faces the possibility of a vote of no confidence by opposition parties this week.

The Labour party said its priority is to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Last week, the party's conference in Brighton voted to remain neutral on Brexit while negotiating a new deal.