Image caption Boris Johnson won Paul Davies' backing in the Conservative leadership campaign during the summer

Boris Johnson's call to "get Brexit done" has received the backing of his party's leader in the National Assembly for Wales.

Ahead of the Conservative conference in Manchester, Paul Davies said it was "clear" the people of Wales wanted Brexit finalised.

He added: "And I agree with them".

Mr Davies said Wales and the UK needs to leave the EU, preferably with a deal, on 31 October.

He added, "we believe in the people of Wales to take on the challenge of adapting to life outside the EU and that Wales and the UK have a bright future once we deliver Brexit."

The Conservative party is gathering in Manchester despite MPs rejecting a request from the government for a three-day recess.

Labour and Liberal Democrats have already held their annual party conferences while parliament was suspended - but the Supreme Court has since ruled that the suspension was unlawful and MPs returned to Westminster last week.