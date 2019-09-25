Image copyright Getty Images

Welsh MPs will return to the Commons later, after the historic Supreme Court ruling which found Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament was unlawful.

Justices unanimously ruled the prorogation was "of no effect".

Plaid Cymru leader Liz Saville Roberts said it was her party's priority to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

While Conservative Brexiteers in Wales called for MPs to back a further election - calls they have resisted twice in Parliamentary votes.

Meanwhile, Labour MP Stephen Doughty said Parliament should not agree a recess for the Conservative Party conference, which begins this weekend.

Welsh MPs in Labour and Plaid Cymru, as well as now independent former Tory Guto Bebb and Welsh Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds, have assisted efforts by the opposition to take control of Parliament.

That led to legislation, passed before prorogation, aimed at preventing a no-deal exit on 31 October.

The ruling prompted House of Commons speaker John Bercow to order the resumption of business.

Liz Saville Roberts, Westminster leader for Plaid Cymru, said the priority of opposition parties "is, and remains, and will be, is to stop a no-deal Brexit because that would be disastrous".

She said Parliament had "failed spectacularly" and added: "We need to go back to the people. Our resolution will be democracy in the form of a referendum."

Cardiff South and Penarth MP Stephen Doughty said MPs have three tasks on their return - the scrutiny of ministers on Brexit negotiations and other matters, finding a way to resolve the Brexit issue, and considering other "huge" national and international issues like Iran and climate change.

He said MPs should not agree a recess for the Conservative Party conference, which begins on 29 September.

"In my view Parliament has returned from its gagged status by the prime minister. We should not be in any way then disappearing off again," he said.

"He should be able to work around that like anybody else. Let's not forget the SNP and Plaid Cymru don't get recesses for their conferences in any case."

BBC Wales political editor Felicity Evans said MPs were telling her Wednesday's proceedings would likely be muted.

"The reason being it is taking some time to get people back from the four corners of the world," she said.

On Tuesday, Conservative MP David TC Davies said he stood with Mr Johnson "who is doing everything possible to deliver on the clear result of a referendum in the face of a powerful pro-EU establishment".

The Monmouth MP said: "Let's have a general election. That would be a good remedy. Look forward to it."

Andrew RT Davies, Conservative AM for South Wales Central, added: "We have a prime minister who wants to go to the country, so the ultimate judges in this country can cast their vote as to who they want to run this country."

And Mark Reckless, Brexit Party leader in the National Assembly, said the Supreme Court judges had "taken power to themselves".

"Let's put Brexit to bed," he said.

First Minister Mark Drakeford led calls in Wales on Tuesday for the prime minister to quit following the ruling.

'Seek questions'

Boris Johnson said he would "respect the verdict", but that it had made negotiating with the EU more difficult.

A number of Welsh MPs had been involved in the Scottish legal proceedings that led to the Supreme Court judgement.

The opposition had complained the suspension meant MPs were unable to properly scrutinise the UK government ahead of Brexit.

Anna McMorrin, Cardiff North Labour MP, said there needed to be a caretaker government, led by Labour, with a campaign to remain in a fresh vote.

She said: "The most important thing is we've got to stop no-deal, and stop a ridiculous Brexit that this right-wing populist prime minister is taking us out with."