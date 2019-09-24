Image copyright Supreme Court Image caption Lady Hale said the unanimous decision of the 11 justices was that Parliament had not been prorogued

A ruling by the Supreme Court that the suspension of Parliament is unlawful is a huge victory for the rule of law, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

The court's justices found that in effect prorogation never took place.

Parliament must now hold the government to account, Mr Drakeford said.

Pro-EU politicians in Wales called for the PM to resign, but Brexiteer MP David Davies said he faced a "powerful pro-EU establishment".

Mr Drakeford said: "The prime minister tried to play fast and loose with our constitution. The unanimous decision by the supreme court is a huge victory for the rule of law.

"Parliament was never prorogued and must now hold this government to account."

The Supreme Court made its judgement following cases in the English and Scottish courts, the former backed by the Welsh Government, the latter supported by a number of Welsh MPs.

They included Jo Stevens, Cardiff Central Labour MP, who said: "That was a comprehensive demolition by the Supreme Court of the liar we unfortunately have as Prime Minister. He must resign."

Plaid Cymru MPs also backed the Scottish case. Liz Saville Roberts also said the PM should go.

"Supreme Court speaks with utter clarity and unanimous voice," she said.

Monmouth Conservative MP David Davies defended the Tory leader, saying he stood with Mr Johnson "who is doing everything possible to deliver on the clear result of a referendum in the face of a powerful pro EU establishment".

"They want the PM to resign - but they don't want an election," he said.