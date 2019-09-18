Image copyright Getty Images

The leader of Welsh Labour, Mark Drakeford, has written to party members confirming that Welsh Labour will campaign to remain if there is another referendum on Brexit.

The first minister's comments came after UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would seek a "sensible" Brexit deal if elected, before calling a vote.

But Mr Drakeford said "any type of Brexit... will cause potentially irreparable damage".

Labour's conference begins on Saturday.

On Wednesday Mr Corbyn refused to say which side he might back in a referendum.

The Labour leader confirmed his party would go into the next election promising to negotiate a new Brexit deal and then to put that to the electorate in a referendum - along with an option to remain.

Mr Corbyn appeared to have left open the option that he might not back either side in that referendum. He said he believed the people should have the final decision.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Jeremy Corbyn said he would seek a "sensible" Brexit deal

Mr Drakeford had come under intense pressure within Welsh Labour to back remain, whatever the circumstances, after the party's historically awful performance in the European Parliament election in May.

In his letter to members he says: "We campaigned for a remain vote in the 2016 referendum and nothing we have seen or learned in the three years' since has changed our minds.

"Any type of Brexit - even the softest possible - will cause potentially irreparable damage to Wales and its economy. This is because Wales is heavily dependent on manufacturing and agri-food and 60% of our exports go straight to the EU."

"Labour has made an unequivocal commitment to put the Brexit decision back to the people.

"In that referendum, we, as Welsh Labour, must and will campaign to remain in the EU."