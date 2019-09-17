Image caption Adam Price: "If we are forced into an election we have to offer people a clear, Remain choice"

Plaid Cymru should campaign to cancel Brexit if a general election is called, the party's leader Adam Price has said.

Adam Price said members will be asked to back the change in policy, which currently supports a further EU vote.

He said a snap general election would act as a "substitute referendum" on Brexit.

Tory AM Andrew RT Davies called the policy a "kick in the teeth" for people in Wales who voted Leave in 2016.

Plaid members will vote on whether to call for the revocation of article 50 at their autumn conference next month.

The Liberal Democrats adopted a similar policy at their party conference on Sunday.

Adam Price said his party had been consistent that the only way to break the "Brexit impasse" is to take it back to the public in a further referendum.

He said there is potentially a majority in parliament to make that happen - but if a general election is held before a new EU public vote then "that election, regrettably from our perspective, becomes a proxy referendum".

"In those circumstances there will obviously be the Brexit Party and the Conservative Party seeking a mandate for a no-deal Brexit," he said.

"It's vitally important that if we are to defeat that that there is a clear Remain option on the ballot paper.

"We think it makes more sense then for parties that are pro-Remain to make clear that they are for revoking article 50."

"If we are forced into an election we have to offer people a clear, Remain choice."

Image caption Senior Plaid AMs held a press conference in the Assembly on Tuesday morning

Plaid Cymru entered a pact with the Liberal Democrats at the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election - Mr Price said it remained the case that the party is in favour of co-operating with other pro-remain parties.

He would not be drawn on a timetable for when an agreement may be made.

"Discussions have continued through the summer, when we have an outline agreement that will be taken to the respective parties," he told a press conference.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, who will be co-ordinating the Westminster campaign, said the party was in a position "where we can move quickly".

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said the Lib Dem-Plaid marginal seat of Ceredigion would be exempt from such a pact.

Andrew RT Davies said: "Where the Liberal Democrats go, it seems Plaid Cymru follow and revoking Article 50 would be a kick in the teeth for the people of Wales who voted to leave the European Union.

"This extreme Brexit policy is neither liberal nor democratic and Plaid Cymru, very much like their Lib Dem counterparts, are determined to cancel the largest democratic vote in our history without so much as a whimper."