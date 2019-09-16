Image copyright Getty Images

Plans to stack lorries on the A55, stock up on medical devices and help food banks are among measures being taken in Wales to help cope with a no-deal Brexit.

The Welsh Government has published its plans for the possibility of the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

But it said it was limited in what it could do.

Last week UK government papers warned of food price rises and riots as potential risks of a no-deal Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants to leave the EU with a deal, but the current exit date is set for 31 October and no deal has yet been agreed with MPs in the Commons.

"This represents a scale and breadth of work, which is unprecedented in our history as a government and a nation," the Welsh Government document on its plans to prepare for a no-deal scenario said.

Image caption Plans to stack traffic on the A55 in the event of a no-deal Brexit are among the preparations

"But it is also important we recognise the very real limits of what we can do to minimise the full impact of a no-deal Brexit."

It added: "The biggest determining factor affecting our ability to prepare effectively is the UK government itself, and its willingness to provide additional funding, share information and meaningfully work with us."

What are the Welsh Government preparations?

The 35-page document covers a range of different areas - from transport to hate crime:

Amid fears that the amount of UK-EU traffic could fall by 40-60% if nothing is done to mitigate it, the Welsh Government has developed a 12-15 week supply of medical devices and clinical consumables

A bank of animal vaccines has been set up in the event of an outbreak of disease

With additional customs checks likely to be needed, plans are in place at Holyhead, including an overflow facility for hauliers and to stack lorries on the A55 in north Wales if needed

With warnings that low-income groups could be disproportionately hit, ministers are making £2m available to increase the coverage and capacity of food banks

Reassurances have been received from all major supermarkets about food supplies to Wales and to more remote communities, the document claimed

But changes may be necessary to hospital, school and care sector menus

Mark Reckless, Brexit Party assembly leader, said he would question the Welsh Government in the Senedd on Tuesday "to ensure they are making the right preparations for the people of Wales leaving the EU even though they are trying to block Brexit and deny democracy".

Despite the plans, earlier on Monday Mr Drakeford told AMs that the impact of a no-deal exit could not be fully mitigated.

Giving evidence to the assembly's external affairs committee, he said: "We will reach the 31 October and if we were to leave the EU without a deal on that day we will be as ready as we can be, and that will never be ready enough."

But he added: "You simply cannot mitigate the impact of a no-deal exit.

"Any suggestion that everything will be fine, that life will continue without anybody noticing any differences simply does not measure up to everything we know."

Image caption The document makes no mention of the Valero oil refinery

Analysis by Felicity Evans, BBC Wales political editor

Three things stood out when I read this document - which is in places vague and lacking detail on what officials are planning.

The first is the level of uncertainty about what will or won't happen in the event of a no-deal Brexit - and the second is the lack of control the Welsh Government has over many of the problems that might occur.

They say the "vast majority of systems and processes… operate on a UK wide basis" and they're relying on the UK government getting this right.

On other key things, like getting food out to remote areas, they're relying on the private sector - they have "sought and received" assurances from the major supermarkets.

The third thing is what's not in there. Yellowhammer's redacted paragraph 15 was widely assumed to raise questions about the future of the UK refineries. That prompted the Welsh Secretary, Alun Cairns, to declare that Valero refinery in Pembrokeshire was "safe".

The Welsh Government's paper makes no mention of refineries.