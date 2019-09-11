Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Parliament was suspended in the early hours of Tuesday

The decision by a Scottish court that the prorogation of Parliament is unlawful means MPs should be recalled, Welsh opponents of Boris Johnson have said.

The judges had found in favour of a cross-party group of politicians, including a number of Welsh MPs.

Plaid Cymru's Hywel Williams said the UK was "hurtling headlong" into a crisis, which MPs must be sitting to stop.

UK ministers are expected to appeal.

It is currently unclear what impact the judgement will have on the current suspension of Parliament, which began in dramatic scenes on Tuesday morning.

The UK government has said the prorogation was normal procedure ahead of a Queen's Speech - when ministers spell out their legislative plans - and a recess was likely to take place in any case.

But its implementation before Brexit triggered protests across the UK.

Opponents say it has left them with less time to scrutinise the government ahead of exit day, 31 October, amid fears the UK could leave without agreeing a deal in Parliament.

Plaid Cymru's Hywel Williams, one of the petitions to the case, said: "Boris Johnson has now broken the law. He has held democracy in such contempt that judges have had to step in. Parliament should be recalled immediately."

"We are hurtling headlong towards a political, economic and constitutional crisis of proportions perhaps never seen before. Parliament must be sitting to stop it."

The petitioners to the Scottish Court of Session case included 13 Welsh MPs, including Geraint Davies, Lord Hain, Tonia Antoniazzi, Wayne David, Stephen Doughty, Jonathan Edwards, Ruth Jones, Ben Lake, Anna McMorrin, Madeline Moon, Owen Smith and Jo Stevens.

Independent former Welsh Conservative MP Guto Bebb said Boris Johnson should resign if he has misled the Queen.

Mr Bebb told Radio 4's World at One: "If it transpires that by offering what is deemed to be unlawful advice to her Majesty the Queen, it transpires that the prime minister misled the Queen then I think his position is untenable."

Kevin Brennan, Labour MP for Cardiff West, tweeted a picture of him returning to the Commons, which is currently open to tourists while proceedings are suspended.

"I'm heading down too," replied Stephen Doughty, another petitioner to the case. "Time we all were back instead of blocked from holding this reckless lying government to account."

A spokesman for No 10 said it was "disappointed" by the decision, and would appeal to the Supreme Court.

He added: "The UK government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative agenda. Proroguing Parliament is the legal and necessary way of delivering this."

The UK government said Parliament remains prorogued pending the decision of the Supreme Court.