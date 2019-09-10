Chris Bryant bids to be new Commons Speaker

Image caption Chris Bryant has represented Rhondda in Parliament since 2001

Rhondda Labour MP Chris Bryant has confirmed he will stand in the race to succeed John Bercow as Commons Speaker.

It has long been known at Westminster that Mr Bryant wanted the job but he said he wants to talk to his local party before commenting further.

Mr Bercow announced on Monday he would stand down as an MP and as the Speaker at the next election or on 31 October, whichever comes first.

Harriet Harman also confirmed she will run to become the next Commons Speaker.

The Labour MP and Mother of the House is the longest continuously-serving female MP.

Other MPs intending to stand include Tory Sir Edward Leigh and the SNP's Pete Wishart.

Chris Bryant is a former Shadow Leader of the House and has published a multi-volume biography of Parliament.