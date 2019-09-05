Image caption Mark Drakeford said he is not prepared to take assurances from the PM

Wales's first minister has backed plans to prevent Boris Johnson from taking the UK out of the EU without a deal before calling a general election.

Mark Drakeford said people are not prepared to "take assurances" from the PM that he would not pursue a no-deal Brexit if an election was called.

BBC Wales has been told there is growing opposition to an October election among Welsh Labour MPs.

On Wednesday, MPs blocked Mr Johnson's plan for an early election.

The prime minister will accuse UK Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn of "a cowardly insult to democracy" later for not backing a general election.

Labour and opposition parties are in talks about how to respond to Mr Johnson's call for a snap election on 15 October, amid concern over whether a poll should be delayed until after an extension has been agreed to prevent a no-deal Brexit on 31 October.

A Welsh Labour source in Westminster told BBC Wales opposition to an October election was "hardening".

Labour's Caerphilly MP Wayne David told the BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers programme that his and Labour's view was "we're against an early general election before 31 October and the reason for that is quite simple - we do not trust Boris Johnson."

Shadow Defence Secrerary Nia Griffith told BBC Radio Cymru's Post Cyntaf programme: "The fact is we have to avoid being in any sort of trap where we could be struck out of the EU without a deal."

Cardiff South and Penarth MP Stephen Doughty has said on Twitter that he doesn't want an election before November, whilst Tonia Antoniazzi, Labour MP for Gower, said: "We don't want a Boris Johnson general election."

'It has to be nailed down'

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has said voters will be angry with opposition MPs who wanted an election in the past but blocked Boris Johnson's attempt to hold one.

But speaking at a news conference ahead of a recall of the Welsh Assembly to discuss Brexit, First Minister Mark Drakeford supported the opinion of his Welsh Labour colleagues but would not be drawn on the exact date of an election.

He added: "I think the key thing is that the date of the general election is set in a way that does not allow this prime minister any leeway whatsoever to subvert the decision of Parliament.

"It has to be nailed down and it's not for me to have a view of exact dates because the way in which it can be nailed down can have an impact on that date but I think that that's what the Labour frontbench in Westminster will be working with others over the coming days to secure."

The first minister said he was "instinctively not attracted" to electoral pacts, saying "people who want to vote for the Labour Party can know that there will be a Labour Party candidate there for them to vote for".