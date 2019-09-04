Image caption Alun Cairns: " I think people will be pretty angry when it comes to an election"

Voters will be angry with opposition MPs who had called for an election but block Boris Johnson's attempt to call one, the Welsh secretary has said.

The prime minister has threatened to table a motion for a poll if a bill is passed forcing him to request an extension to October's Brexit deadline.

The shadow Brexit secretary has told Labour MPs the extension must be agreed with the EU before backing an election.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said such a position was "pretty disingenuous".

MPs voted for the bill to pass its first stage through the Commons on Tuesday night. Most Welsh MPs have been backing the anti-no deal plan.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales Drive, Mr Cairns said: "You've got opposition politicians who are calling for an election and then, all of a sudden, block it because they're also blocking processes in Parliament.

"I think it's pretty disingenuous of them and I think people will be pretty angry when it comes to an election, whenever that is."

The Liberal Democrats have said they will vote against an early election at this stage and Plaid Cymru confirmed it will not vote for a poll election before the full implementation of an extension.

Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts, said: "A general election right now does not solve the major crisis facing the four nations of the UK - it only increases the risk of a No Deal crash out of Europe."

Image caption Jane Dodds said a no-deal Brexit would be "catastrophic"

Jane Dodds, who beat Chris Davies in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election in the summer, made her maiden speech in the Commons on Wednesday.

She warned that a no-deal Brexit would be "catastrophic for the people of Brecon and Radnorshire".

"Whether people voted Remain or Leave, they did not vote for a no-deal Brexit that would make them poorer," she said.

"They did not vote for long waits for life-saving medicines and they did not vote for a decline in our country's environmental standards."

An amendment to the Brexit bill tabled by Aberavon MP Stephen Kinnock, which means the extension would need to be used to pass a version of Theresa May's withdrawal agreement, passed into the anti-no deal legislation on Thursday.

It was not clear why it had happened - Conservatives and Labour had expected to vote against it, but tellers were not put up to be tellers.