Image copyright Getty Images Image caption AMs were due to be on recess until 17 September

AMs will return early from their summer break later to vote on whether Boris Johnson's plan to suspend Parliament is an "outrage".

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said it would give AMs a chance to have their say at a "point of genuine crisis".

But Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Paul Davies said the debate was an "over-the-top political stunt".

Brexit is due to take place on 31 October, with no deal with the EU yet agreed.

A Scottish judge has rejected efforts to declare the suspension illegal.

Politicians opposed to the UK leaving without a deal are trying to pass legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit on 31 October - motivated by fears the UK government will allow that to happen.

But the suspension of Parliament, which will start next week and end on 14 October, has given MPs and peers less time to do that.

The assembly's recess was due to end on 17 September - the debate will have no impact on the Brexit process, but will give an indication of AMs' views.

AMs will vote on a motion, signed by Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru, that the prorogation was a "constitutional outrage" at a time of national crisis.

It says a no-deal Brexit would cause significant short-term disruption and deep long-term damage to Wales.

The main motion has the best chance of being passed - but sources have told BBC Wales that Labour AMs are considering backing a Plaid amendment calling for the revocation of Article 50.

Image caption Paul Davies and the Conservatives did not table a motion for the debate

Plaid has tabled other amendments calling for the start of preparations for a referendum on Welsh independence.

Leader Adam Price said: "The unprecedented events and chaos in Westminster - which have prompted tomorrow's recall of the Senedd - represents a broken system and signals a clear need for us in Wales to launch a constructive debate on our country's future."

The Brexit Party will ask AMs to support what they call a "clean-break Brexit in light of the refusal of many MPs to accept the result of the 2016 referendum and the intransigence of the European Union in its negotiating position".

The motion also appears to attack the presiding officer Elin Jones, saying it "considers that legislatures are best presided over by a member who is politically neutral and refrains from taking controversial or partisan stances which may undermine the impartiality of their office".

Mr Davies said: "The people of Wales voted to leave. The parties who claim they stand up for Wales should listen to what the Welsh people are saying - we have had enough.

"Stop the games, stop the arguments, get on with improving public services - and that is exactly what Boris Johnson as our prime minister is doing."

Mr Gething said: "There are real and harmful consequences to leaving without a deal so our elected representatives in the assembly will have a chance to have their say at a point of genuine crisis across the United Kingdom."

Gareth Bennett, UKIP AM, said he would boycott the debate, although party colleague Neil Hamilton is expected to attend.