Anti-no deal Brexit plan backed by most Welsh MPs

Image caption Boris Johnson said he would call for a general election following the vote

Politicians opposed to a no-deal Brexit have succeeded in taking control of Parliament with the support of most Welsh MPs.

Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru MPs, Lib Dem Jane Dodds and Welsh Tory MP Guto Bebb helped defeat the government on Tuesday night.

They will allow legislation to prevent the UK government taking the UK out of the EU without a deal.

A total of 328 MPs backed the vote, versus to 301 against.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he would ask Parliament for a general election if MPs back the legislation on Wednesday - but opposition MPs told him to allow the anti no-deal legislation to pass first.

Newly elected Liberal Democrat Brecon and Radnorshire MP Jane Dodds, who joined Parliament on Tuesday, said: "Today's vote is an important step towards preventing a catastrophic no-deal scenario, which government analysis has repeatedly shown would be deeply damaging to our jobs, our economy, and our NHS."

Liz Saville Roberts from Plaid Cymru said: "The legislation which will now be brought forward tomorrow will divert us from the current collision course with economic catastrophe . No one voted for fewer jobs, lower wages and food shortages - no deal, is simply not an option."

But Pro-Brexit former Welsh Conservative assembly leader Andrew RT Davies said the vote "now allows MPs to introduce a bill to delay Brexit which once again betrays democracy".

Image copyright House of Commons Image caption Welsh Labour MP Chris Elmore was a teller for the ayes when the vote was announced

He said it also renders a planned debate in the Welsh Assembly on Thursday called by the Welsh Government opposing the proroguing of Parliament "obsolete and pointless".

Meanwhile Aberavon's Stephen Kinnock has backed a plan to bring Theresa May's withdrawal agreement, with changes that had been agreed with Labour that did not come to fruition, back to the Commons.

Labour AM Alun Davies, who supports a further referendum on EU membership, called the amendment to the anti-no deal law from 17 Labour MPs "bonkers".