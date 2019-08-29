Image caption Glyn Davies: "It does mean losing three or four sitting days, but there is ample time"

MPs could still make a law opposing the UK government on Brexit, despite the decision to suspend Parliament, a senior Welsh Conservative MP has said.

Glyn Davies's comment followed an angry backlash against Boris Johnson's plan.

Mr Johnson's move prompted protests, a legal challenge and a petition with more than a million signatures.

But Mr Davies said a bill was put through the House of Commons in March "in a single day" so there was still "ample time" for such legislation.

Parliament is normally suspended - or prorogued - for a short period before a new parliamentary session begins, during which time no debates and votes are held.

The five-week suspension in September and October would see Parliament expected to close for 23 working days.

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg called the plan "constitutional and proper", describing the outrage as "phoney". Cabinet minister Michael Gove insisted the suspension was "certainly not" intended to obstruct opposition to the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

Welsh Assembly members are to be recalled from their summer break next week to discuss the matter, with Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford saying Wales faces a "constitutional crisis".

Mr Davies, Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers there was "no element for outrage here".

"We have a prorogation [the mechanism ending a session of parliament] every year," he said.

"It does seem longer this year, and has created more concern, because it coincides with the recess. It does mean losing three or four sitting days, but there is ample time.

"There would be eleven days left, for opposition members of Parliament, if they actually want to bring forward the motions that they want in that time.

"When we were in the same position in March, we brought a bill forward through the house, against the government's wishes, and all was done and dusted in a single day, it is entirely possible to do that."

Anti-Brexit demonstrators filled Whitehall, near Downing Street, on Wednesday

Liz Saville Roberts, Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader, accused Mr Johnson of behaving "much like a bully to do the best that he can to get his own way".

The Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP said: "It's not the constitutional question that worries me, it is the question for our democracy and our politics because by endeavouring to suspend Parliament at this time, what he is doing is giving the only way that democracy operates from day to day in the United Kingdom, he is stopping that being discussed.

"He is doing this looking to put the blame on others for No Deal, because it's not as though he is negotiating with Europe in any good faith, and he knows he hasn't got the time to bring a new deal back to parliament.

"He doesn't care about keeping to his word, and he doesn't care about fair play."

A snap YouGov poll conducted on Wednesday suggests 47% of British adults thought the decision was unacceptable, with 27% saying it was acceptable and 27% unsure.

But it suggested the suspension was supported by 51% of people who voted Leave, with 52% of Conservative voters also approving of the move.