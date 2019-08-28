Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Boris Johnson has been prime minister since the Tory

The prime minister wants to "close the doors" on democracy, the First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has claimed.

Pro-EU politicians in Wales have reacted angrily to the news Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to suspend Parliament days after they return to work.

It means it could be more difficult for MPs to stop a no-deal Brexit.

But Montgomeryshire Conservative MP Glyn Davies dismissed claims it amounted to a "coup".

Mr Drakeford said: "Boris Johnson fought a referendum campaign to put power back in the hands of Parliament and now he wants the Queen to close the doors on our democracy.

"The Leave campaign claims are unravelling. It's time to put this to the people".

Under Mr Johnson's plans, Parliament will be suspended days after MPs return to work.

The prime minister said a Queen's Speech - which sets out the laws the government wants to make - would be held after the suspension on 14 October.

It means MPs will be unlikely to be able to pass any legislation to stop the UK leaving the European Union without a deal on 31 October.

A parliamentary recess was due to take place for the three weeks political parties hold conferences - but the move means MPs will be away from Parliament for one week longer.

Mr Johnson said suggestions the suspension was motivated by a desire to force through a no-deal were "completely untrue".

He said he did not want to wait until after Brexit "before getting on with our plans to take this country forward", and insisted there would still be "ample time" for MPs to debate the UK's departure.

On Tuesday opposition MPs had agreed to work together to try to pass a law to rule out no deal, which Mr Drakeford and others warned will cause major economic damage to Wales.

Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said it was a "cynical and fundamentally anti-democratic move".

"It is a move that you would expect from an autocratic ruler than the prime minister of a modern democracy."

Labour AM Mick Antoniw said it was "tantamount" to a "coup", but Glyn Davies said such claims were "utter nonsense".

"In some ways its the normal procedure of bringing Parliament to an end and moving on to a new programme," he added.

"I think its different because of the 31 October date and the reaction of those who got all sorts of plans to disrupt the government.

"Maybe their plans now are now in turn will be made more difficult by the government."

A total of 26 Welsh MPs were among those who signed a pledge to set up an alternative assembly if Mr Johnson prorogued Parliament.

One of the organisers - Cardiff South and Penarth MP Stephen Doughty - said: "This is a unconstitutional and undemocratic outrage not seen in recent British history."

He claimed it pulled the Queen into a "major political crisis".

Highly critical comments made by the Commons speaker John Bercow, dubbing the prime minister's move a "constitutional outrage", were applauded by the Welsh Assembly's presiding officer Elin Jones on Twitter.

But Tory AM Andrew RT Davies said: "A prorogation normally happens every autumn and it is well established, standard parliamentary practice for a new government to have a Queen's Speech, despite the widespread outrage and meltdown today from Remainers in the Welsh political establishment."

Former Brexit minister and Vote Leave campaigner David Jones said: "We must side with the people."