Image caption Adam Price likens to Brexit to the UK being "on the Titanic" and "we're heading to an iceberg"

Jeremy Corbyn has been told to "put country before party" and stop Brexit if he wants Plaid Cymru's support to become the next prime minister.

The Labour leader has invited party leaders opposed to a no-deal European Union withdrawal to meet him in a bid to reach "a good working arrangement".

Mr Corbyn said the UK was facing a Brexit "crisis" and wants a general election to stop a no-deal.

Plaid have told Mr Corbyn he must back remain for their support.

If the opposition leader wins a motion of no confidence in the government, Mr Corbyn has asked other parties to install him as interim prime minister so he can call a general election and stall the Brexit process.

Plaid's leader Adam Price will join the Liberal Democrats, SNP, Green Party and Change UK at Tuesday's cross-party talks in London and he says Mr Corbyn should "form a consensus".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Jeremy Corbyn says that a no-deal Brexit "won't return sovereignty to the UK"

He said his party was "prepared to consider supporting Jeremy Corbyn as a potential leader of a caretaker government if that is the means by which we can avoid the disaster of a no-deal Brexit".

But Mr Price said Mr Corbyn's intention to call a general election to end the Brexit crisis "would not solve anything" unless the Labour Party committed to campaigning for a remain vote in a second referendum.

"With time running dangerously short and with a prime minister intent on pursuing a crash-out Brexit, Mr Corbyn must realise that we cannot back him unless he makes a totally unqualified commitment to remain," added Mr Price.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been promised a "very big trade deal" from the United States

"This means exploring every avenue available in Parliament to achieve that aim.

"Just last week, Mr Corbyn failed to confirm that a Labour government under his leadership would campaign for remain in a second referendum if a deal negotiated by Labour were also on the ballot.

"In the meeting, we will tell Mr Corbyn that he cannot expect to become prime minister and then seek to secure a 'better' deal to put on a referendum ballot paper, when no such deal exists.

"To be clear, if he wants our backing to be prime minister, he has to commit fully and unreservedly to keeping Wales, and the rest of the UK, in the European Union."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK will leave the EU on the 31st October with or without a deal and the UK government has accused Mr Corbyn of trying to block Brexit.

Mr Corbyn said he would discuss all options with other party leaders but Plaid said they have a "healthy dose of scepticism".

Mr Price said he wanted Mr Corbyn, however, to show "the same flexibility".

"If it's not possible for the Labour leader to command the necessary majority across the House of Commons, they would then be prepared - in the spirit of supporting the common good - to support an alternative candidate," added Mr Price.

"This is not a time to put party before country but putting country before party."