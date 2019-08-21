Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Parents share their experiences of paying for childcare.

Free childcare for some non-working parents is being considered by the Welsh Government.

Working parents of three and four year olds are eligible for 30 hours of early-years education and childcare per week for 48 weeks of the year.

But ministers are now looking at widening eligibility to include parents in training and education and those on the cusp of returning to work.

Plaid Cymru said the scheme should have included "all parents from the start".

It comes as the Welsh Government said it had decided to suspend work on a £1m project with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to change the way eligibility for the benefit is checked.

Some 15,000 families benefit from the current childcare offer but First Minister Mark Drakeford made a commitment in his leadership election manifesto last year to review the policy.

In a letter to the Welsh Assembly's children's committee, Deputy Social Services Minister Julie Morgan confirmed the findings of that review are expected early next year, and they could mean "significant changes" to the eligibility criteria.

"The review… will consider the feasibility of widening eligibility to include parents in training and education and those on the cusp of returning to work," she said.

Eligibility is currently assessed by local authorities, but to reduce the administrative burden on councils the government had been working with HMRC on the "Childcare Offer Wales Digital Solution".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Working parents of three and four-year-olds get 30 hours of term-time education and childcare a week.

This would have allowed tax officers to carry out the eligibility checks via its "Childcare Services" website, which already deals with UK-wide applications for childcare tax breaks and English applications for free childcare.

But in her letter, Mrs Morgan said "a number of issues" - including compliance with Welsh language standards and the decision to review eligibility criteria - have led her to suspend any further work with HMRC on the project.

"I acknowledge the significance of this decision," she said.

Mrs Morgan said local authorities are "content to continue with the present arrangements" while other options are considered.

A decision on her "preferred way forward" will be made next month, she said.

Plaid Cymru education spokeswoman Sian Gwenllian said: "This is a farce and yet another example of Labour botching up a crucial policy.

"It was clear to everyone, including the Children's Commissioner, that the childcare offer should have included all parents including those unemployed and returning to work, from the start.

"Plaid Cymru warned Labour that their offer was flawed and would only create more inequality - but Labour ploughed on regardless - wasting £1m of public money in the process."