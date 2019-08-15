Image copyright Houses of Parliament Image caption Liz Saville Roberts said she was "grateful" but "disappointed" in Mr Corbyn's plans

Plaid Cymru's leader in Westminster has said she is "grateful" for Jeremy Corbyn's plan to stop a no-deal Brexit, but wants him to fully back remain.

Mr Corbyn said he aims to call a no-confidence vote in the government and urged opposition parties and Tory rebels to install him as PM after.

He said he would then extend article 50 and campaign for another referendum.

Liz Saville Roberts said she "welcomed any attempt to stop no-deal", but was "disappointed" he had not gone further.

Mr Corbyn sent his letter to opposition parties and a group of Tory rebels

The Labour leader said in his letter the UK government had "no mandate for no-deal" and he would form a "time-limited" government with the aim of calling a general election, which Ms Saville Roberts criticised.

Ms Saville Roberts, who is MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, said: "We are very much open to the idea of a unity government.

"It doesn't matter who leads it, but its number one priority must be stopping Brexit - that means extending Article 50, delivering a referendum and cancelling Brexit.

"It's extremely disappointing, therefore, that Mr Corbyn cannot bring himself to take the best possible pro-European option - a referendum first, followed by a general election."

Downing Street said Mr Corbyn would "overrule the referendum and wreck the economy" if he became prime minister.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wants a deal with the European Union, but insists the UK must leave the bloc by 31 October "do or die".

What is a vote of no confidence?

If the government loses a no-confidence motion, it has 14 days to win the confidence of the House of Commons.

If Mr Johnson failed to win such a vote, then a general election would be called.

The prime minister has a working majority of just one in the House of Commons, with the backing of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party.

