Image copyright PA Media Image caption Conservative party candidate Chris Davies voting with his wife Liz on Thursday - he was an auctioneer before he became an MP in 2015

Counting is under way in the Brecon and Radnorshire parliamentary by-election.

It is the first electoral test for new prime minister Boris Johnson.

The election was triggered after Tory MP Chris Davies was unseated by a petition that followed his conviction for a false expenses claim.

He was selected to stand again while Plaid Cymru asked supporters to back the Lib Dems to "coalesce" support among Remain parties.

The Green Party also did not put up a candidate to "maximise the chances" of a candidate most likely to beat the Conservatives and the Brexit Party.

In the 2017 general election, Mr Davies, 51, won the seat with a majority of 8,038, with the Lib Dems in second place.

But he lost it after 19% of voters in the constituency petitioned for the by-election.

The government's working majority is two, including the confidence and supply partners. This will fall to one if the Conservatives lose.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Counting has started at the food hall at the Royal Welsh showground near Builth Wells

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Jane Dodds, the Lib Dem candidate is also the leader of the party in Wales

The Lib Dem candidate is Jane Dodds, 55, the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats.

She lives in the neighbouring constituency of Montgomeryshire and is a child-protection social worker.

Brecon town councillor Tom Davies, a lawyer, is standing for Labour, who finished third at the last general election.

Des Parkinson, 71, a retired police chief superintendent, is standing for the Brexit Party. Liz Phillips is the UKIP candidate while the Monster Raving Loony Party is also fielding a candidate.

Polls closed at 22:00 BST and the result is expected in the early hours of Friday.