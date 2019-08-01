Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The constituency, the largest by area in England and Wales, includes the Brecon Beacons National Park

Voters in Brecon and Radnorshire go to the polls later to elect a new member of Parliament.

The seat in mid Wales became vacant as a result of the sitting MP being recalled by a petition.

A total of six candidates are standing in the by-election and polling starts at 07:00 BST on Thursday.

Voting closes at 22:00, with the result expected to be announced in the early hours of Friday morning.