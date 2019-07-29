Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Boris Johnson will call for the renewal of "ties that bind our United Kingdom"

The announcement that a funding plan for mid Wales will get part of a £300m package from the UK government is "very thin stuff", Welsh Labour has said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce cash on Monday for three growth deals in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and one in Wales.

It is not yet decided how much of the £300m, which is over 15 years, will go to Wales.

The UK government has been asked for comment.

Growth deals are government funding packages aimed at boosting the economy of a particular region across county borders, usually leveraging money from different sources including private investment, to be spent on specific projects.

They have already been set up in South Wales and in the Swansea Bay region. A deal is also being negotiated for North Wales.

The Mid Wales Growth Deal, which covers Powys and Ceredigion, will get a proportion of the £300m cash. It promises a potential of 4,000 new jobs and a boost of £200m.

Details of the deal are being worked out but it is hoped a number of proposals will emerge in the autumn with transport, broadband and connectivity at their heart.

According to the UK government how the £300m will breakdown between the six areas is yet to be decided, and will depend on the strength of the proposals developed by each area.

The proposed funding package would cover Powys, which includes the Brecon Beacons

The prime minister is visiting a military base in Scotland - a visit to Wales is planned later this week.

He will call for a renewal of "the ties that bind our United Kingdom".

"Our union is the most successful political and economic union in history. We are a global brand, and together we are safer, stronger and more prosperous," he said ahead of the visit.

Alun Cairns, Welsh Secretary, said: "For the Mid Wales Growth Deal, I am keen for us all to be as ambitious as possible in driving forward the development of projects, so that they can deliver enduring benefits to businesses and people."

Welsh Labour accused the UK government of having made "swinging cuts" to the Welsh Government's budget over the last ten years.

When set against a "chronic lack of investment" from the UK government in major infrastructure projects, "this is very thin stuff," a spokesman said.

He added: "Instead of vague promises and half-baked announcements lacking in detail we need concrete action from the UK government to end the punishing austerity the Tories have imposed on our economy and our public services over the last decade."