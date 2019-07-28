Image caption David TC Davies says not appointing a Welsh MP as a junior minister in the Wales Office is "missing an opportunity"

Not recruiting Welsh MPs to junior ministerial jobs in the Wales Office is "missing an opportunity", according to a senior Welsh Tory MP.

Kevin Foster, an MP for the English seat of Torbay who has two other jobs, will stay as a Wales office minister in Boris Johnson's new government.

David TC Davies, who wanted the job, said the candidate "should ideally come from Wales".

The UK government has been asked to comment.

A source told BBC Wales Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns had been in touch with Mr Davies on Friday, and told him it was the decision of the chief whip Mark Spencer.

Since Guto Bebb decided to quit over Brexit, the UK government has filled the Wales Office minister job with English MPs.

Under former prime minister Theresa May, Mr Foster's predecessors were Nigel Adams, who represents Selby and Ainsty in Yorkshire, Eastleigh MP Mims Davies and Welsh speaker Stuart Andrew, who is MP for Pudsey.

Mr Foster has two other jobs - in the cabinet office and as a government whip.

On Friday Tory councillor Richard John said not recruiting Welsh MPs to the Wales Office was "damaging" to his party's "Welsh credentials".

Mr Davies replied it was up to Mr Cairns, who is MP for Vale of Glamorgan, to decide who he could work with.

Very kind words Richard but it is up to @AlunCairns to pick people he can work with. Although perhaps the Welsh Office should be renamed the Welsh & English office to honour the many English MPs who are making such a big contribution to it! — David TC Davies MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@DavidTCDavies) July 26, 2019

Monmouth MP Mr Davies said the Wales Office "should not be seen as some sort of stepping stone towards another job somewhere else".

Mr Davies said he had "made it clear" he was interested in the role.

"I think it's a bit unfortunate if I'm honest about it, but I recognise Alun has presumably a big say in who he works with, and we have to respect his wishes and his right to decide who should be his deputy," he said.

Mr Davies said he was very happy to carry on as chairman of the Welsh Affairs Select Committee.

Former Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies agreed it was a "missed opportunity".