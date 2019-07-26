Image caption Jane Dodds (L) and Jo Swinson (R) campaigned in Brecon on Friday

The newly elected leader of the Liberal Democrats has said the party may not stand in all seats in Wales at the next general election.

On a visit ahead of the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, Jo Swinson that "to deliver what our country needs, then we should be prepared to work with other parties".

Plaid Cymru and the Greens chose to back the Lib Dems for the poll in a pro-EU pact.

Voters go to the polls on 1 August.

Ms Swinson, who was campaigning with the party's candidate Jane Dodds in Brecon on Friday, said they will be looking closely at parts of the country where it makes sense to cooperate.

She said the party is "certainly in such discussions".

She said: "This has already been something which we have in done in, albeit not in Wales, but in Brighton Pavilion, in Caroline Lucas' seat, the Liberal Democrats didn't stand at the last election.

"I think we recognise that's probably something we will see more of in future elections, particularly when our country is facing such significant national threats, not least in terms of a disastrous Brexit, and so that working together, and that cooperation makes sense.

"Obviously in the vast majority of places, it's going to be the Liberal Democrats that are the strongest party of Remain.

"But that won't be universally the case.

"So we should be open and flexible to work for the greater good."

The by-election was triggered after a successful recall petition was held in the constituency, following the conviction of Tory incumbent Chris Davies for a false expenses claim.

He has been reselected for the Conservatives. Tom Davies for Labour, Des Parkinson for the Brexit Party, Liz Phillips for UKIP and Lady Lily the Pink for the Monster Raving Loony Party are also taking part.