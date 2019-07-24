Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Boris Johnson's first speech as UK PM: "Never mind the backstop, the buck stops here"

Two big questions face the Welsh Government as Boris Johnson enters Downing Street.

First, just like the rest of us, the Welsh Government waits to see when and how Brexit happens.

If Mr Johnson is correct that 31 October will be the departure date, "do or die", then Welsh ministers will need to prepare to leave without a deal.

We heard a lot about that earlier in the year. Land for a lorry park near Holyhead was bought.

A huge warehouse was filled with supplies for the NHS. Websites and posters were deployed to arm people with the information they would need to prepare for life beyond the EU.

More of that will be required if we are heading for a no-deal Brexit.

Another question mark hovers over the Welsh Government's budget.

Because Phillip Hammond didn't publish a medium-term spending review, the Welsh Government does not know what will be in the coffers over the next two to three years.

Outside Downing Street, it sounded like Mr Johnson has a potentially expensive vision for infrastructure and public services, promising more for schools and hospitals.

Just maybe, that'll mean a windfall for the Welsh Government.

Image caption Mark Drakeford has urged the prime minister to react with "seriousness" to the issues facing him

Vision is one thing. Detail is something else, and without the detail Mark Drakeford will derive little confidence from PM Johnson.

Perhaps Mr Johnson's elevation raises a third question.

There was no specific mention of Wales in his speech, beyond name-checking the nation as part of his "awesome foursome".

That was meant to underline his devotion to the Union, but in Scotland the SNP says the hard Brexit Mr Johnson is willing to contemplate will accelerate Scotland's movement towards independence.

Welsh nationalists say we are living in the era of #indycurious.

Who knows whether the promotion of the arch-Brexiteer will feed that curiosity or whether our new prime minister can make good on his ambition to unite the UK.