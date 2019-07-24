Image copyright Reuters Image caption Alun Cairns has served as Welsh Secretary since 2016

Alun Cairns is to stay as Welsh secretary in the government formed by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Vale of Glamorgan MP backed Mr Johnson to be Tory leader and has represented Wales in the cabinet since March 2016.

Mr Cairns' survival came as Mr Johnson made sweeping changes to his top team.

Mr Johnson took over from Theresa May after beating Jeremy Hunt in the leadership contest.

He said the UK would leave the EU on 31 October "no ifs, no buts".

More than half of Theresa May's cabinet, including leadership rival Jeremy Hunt, have quit or been sacked.

Mr Cairns' survival came as his counterparts in Scotland and Northern Ireland both left the government.

Dominic Raab and Priti Patel return to government as foreign secretary and home secretary respectively.

Mr Cairns has now served as Welsh secretary under three different prime ministers.

Meanwhile Robert Buckland, who was born in Llanelli and serves as an MP in South Swindon, has been appointed as justice secretary.