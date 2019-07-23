Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Boris Johnson beat Jeremy Hunt in the Tory contest, which concluded on Tuesday

Wales' first minister Mark Drakeford has called on Boris Johnson to show "maturity" after his successful election to lead the Conservative party

Mr Johnson beat Jeremy Hunt in a poll of Tory members, winning 92,153 votes to his rival's 46,656.

Mr Drakeford wished him well but said he hoped he will show "strategic thinking and honesty needed to meet the challenges he, and we all, face".

Mr Johnson is set to become the next prime minister on Wednesday.

Welsh Conservative leader in the assembly Paul Davies said he voted for Mr Johnson "as I believe that our current political situation calls for charismatic, uplifting and positive leadership, which as our leader Boris will deliver".

But Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said the Conservative Party had elected a "clown".

"But this is no joke. People will soon realise, this isn't as good as it gets. By electing Boris Johnson, the question of Welsh independence is not of 'if', but 'when'," said Mr Price.

Christina Rees, Labour's shadow secretary of state for Wales, called for a general election.

"Boris Johnson has won over the Conservative Party but he is yet to win over the country. He should seek a mandate from the people," she said.

In a tweet the first minister, who is also Welsh Labour leader, said Mr Johnson is becoming PM "at a time of real crisis for our country".

"I wish him well and hope he will be able to demonstrate the maturity, strategic thinking and honesty needed to meet the challenges he - and we all - face."