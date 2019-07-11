Image caption Gareth Bennett had been leader of the UKIP group in the Senedd

Welsh Assembly member Gareth Bennett has withdrawn his bid for the leadership of UKIP.

Gerard Batten left the post after little more than a year in charge.

UKIP lost all its European Parliament seats in May's election, which saw victory for former UKIP leader Nigel Farage's Brexit Party.

Mr Bennett said he has withdrawn to support Ben Walker's campaign for UKIP leader.

The South Wales Central AM had led the UKIP group in the Welsh Assembly until the defection of David Rowlands to the Brexit Party.

This left UKIP with just two AMs - Mr Bennett and Neil Hamilton - meaning it no longer qualified as a group.

Mr Bennett said: "The party has had a tough time in the past couple of years.

"We need a fresh approach that can take UKIP forward, professionalise the party and compete once again at local level."

He added, "We need a new leader, and a clear change of direction from the disastrous last twelve months. Ben is a very good candidate and I'm happy to back him."