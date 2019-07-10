Neil McEvoy drops Plaid Cymru membership bid

Image caption Neil McEvoy became an assembly member in 2016

Former Plaid Cymru politician Neil McEvoy is withdrawing his application to rejoin the party that he was expelled from.

In a letter to the party, South Wales Central AM Mr McEvoy alleged a lack of "natural justice" and "due process".

Plaid Cymru expelled Mr McEvoy over alleged disruptive behaviour at a party conference in 2017.

He had already been thrown out of the party's group in the Welsh Assembly.

In June, a disciplinary panel asked to decide whether Neil McEvoy should be re-admitted to Plaid Cymru recommended the panel be disbanded after its work leaked to the media.

The panel was, according to the letter sent by Mr McEvoy to the party, to meet on Wednesday.

Sources close to Mr McEvoy, also a Cardiff councillor, had expected the party to refuse his application.

In the letter Mr McEvoy makes allegations about the handling of the process.