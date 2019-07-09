Image caption Counsel General Jeremy Miles was addressing journalists on Tuesday

Labour should campaign to remain in the EU if a general election is called before Brexit, according to the Welsh Government's top lawyer.

Jeremy Miles said a Labour victory would then be a mandate to stop the process of leaving the EU without the need for another referendum.

Labour's shadow cabinet met on Tuesday morning to discuss changing its policy on a further referendum.

The party has been under pressure to move to a more pro-EU stance.

The Welsh Labour Government changed its position back in May to fully support a new poll.

The trade union leaders have called on Labour to back another referendum under all circumstances and expect the party to formally back Remain against the option of a Conservative Brexit deal or a no-deal exit from the EU.

However, if Labour wins a general election, it wants a "confirmatory vote" on a new Labour Brexit deal but says the party's stance in that referendum campaign would "depend on the deal negotiated".

Speaking to journalists in Cardiff Bay on Tuesday, Counsel General Jeremy Miles would not answer directly the question of whether the trade union position was a "fudge" but said it was "obviously helpful that the position appears to be moving" towards support for a further referendum.