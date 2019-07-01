Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Charles' investiture took place 50 years ago

It would not be sensible to replicate the investiture 50 years on, Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

Mr Drakeford said he was a republican at the time of the event and has not changed his mind since.

Monday is the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles' investiture at Caernarfon Castle.

Mr Drakeford said he imagined those who may be organising a future investiture "will be thinking about how you would organise things in contemporary Wales".

He made the comments as Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall began their week-long 15th summer tour of Wales.

When Prince Charles becomes king, the Duke of Cambridge will be in line to be the next Prince of Wales.

A poll carried out for BBC Wales earlier this year suggested that, if an investiture was to be held, 41% would like one similar to that Prince Charles held at Caernarfon in 1969.

Another 20% said they would like an investiture to be held, but different to 1969, while 30% would like to see no investiture held at all.

Speaking at his monthly press conference, Mr Drakeford said: "I do remember the day. I'm an old fashioned republican myself and was at the age of 14.

"I haven't changed my mind personally in that way since."

He acknowledged it was a "huge celebration" for most people in 1969, but said "times have moved on".

"I don't think replicating ways in which things were done over 50 years or more ago is a sensible way to think about how you do things in the future," he said.

It wasn't for him to have a hand in that, he told journalists. "But I imagine those who will be thinking about it will be thinking about how you would organise things in contemporary Wales, rather than thinking you should go back to a model that's 50 years old as something you'd just want to pick up and replicate."