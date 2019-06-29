Image caption Des Parkinson will stand for the Brexit Party on 1 August

The Brexit Party has named Des Parkinson as its candidate in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election.

Tory chief whip Julian Smith moved the writ in the Commons to trigger the contest after Conservative MP Chris Davies was unseated by a petition.

Mr Davies was re-selected and will face Mr Parkinson along with Jane Dodds, Welsh Liberal Democrat leader, and Labour's Tom Davies on 1 August.

It follows Mr Davies's conviction for a false expenses claim.

Mr Parkinson, a retired police chief superintendent, said the by-election was a "matter of integrity" and people had been "let down" by the Conservatives.

Nathan Gill MEP launched him as the party candidate in Crickhowell on Saturday.

Meanwhile the Green Party announced it will not be fielding a candidate in order to "maximise the chances" of the party most likely to beat the Brexit supporting parties, the Conservatives and the Brexit Party.

Plaid Cymru said it was in talks with other parties about whether or not to stand in the by-election.

Parties have until 5 July to propose nominations.