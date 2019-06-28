Image caption Paul Davies has been Welsh Conservative leader in the National Assembly for Wales since last year

Boris Johnson can "deliver for Wales" because of his time as Mayor of London, according to the Conservative leader in the Welsh Assembly.

Paul Davies is backing the former foreign secretary to become the next prime minister.

The assembly Tory leader said Mr Johnson, who once stood as a candidate in Wales, "understands devolution".

He would the best candidate to "keep Jeremy Corbyn out of Downing Street", Mr Davies said.

Mr Johnson is widely seen as the frontrunner to win the ballot for the Tory leadership of about 160,000 party members against his opponent, Jeremy Hunt.

The two contenders are taking part in 15 hustings across the UK with the result expected on 23 July.

"I think he understands devolution given that he ran London for eight years, so I think he's got a good grasp of devolution," Mr Davies told BBC Wales.

Pushed three times to say what plans Mr Johnson had for Wales, Mr Davies refused to give details.

He insisted that private conversations between the two should not be made public but that "we had a very positive conversation about infrastructure here in Wales and how he can support Wales going forwards".

Mr Johnson, who served as Mayor of London from 2008-2016, stood as a Conservative candidate in Clwyd South in 1997. He came second behind Labour.