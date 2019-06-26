Image copyright Plaid Cymru

Eurig Wyn, who served as a Welsh member of the European Parliament at the turn of the millennium, has died. He was 74.

The Plaid Cymru politician represented Wales in Brussels from 1999 to 2004.

He had been a county councillor for the Gwynedd ward of Waunfawr from 2012 until he retired in 2016.

Before his political career he worked as a journalist for BBC Wales, and was a reporter for the Heddiw programme. He died at home after a short illness.

Mr Wyn was a member of the European Parliament's culture and petitions committees, and was a member of the delegation for relations with South Africa.

Image copyright Plaid Cymru Image caption Eurig Wyn served alongside Jill Evans in the European Parliament

He served alongside Jill Evans, Plaid's current MEP.

She said: "I am deeply saddened at the news of Eurig's passing. He was such a good man, who was never afraid to speak up when he happened upon injustice.

"I recall one particular time in an airport passport control queue, when border officials had singled out an Asian woman for questioning. Eurig marched to the front of the queue to demand they stop treating her so unfairly.

"That's the sort of man he was - never afraid to intervene when he thought things should be done differently."

Party leader Adam Price said Mr Wyn will be particularly remembered "for the way he advocated on behalf Welsh farmers during the foot and mouth crisis".

"At that most challenging time, he was a calm but firm voice, speaking up for our agriculture industry," he said.