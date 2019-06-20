Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chris Davies is the third MP to face recall petition

Thursday is the last day voters in Brecon and Radnorshire can sign a petition which could lead to a by-election after Tory MP Chris Davies was convicted for a false expenses claim.

Mr Davies admitted faking invoices, at Southwark Crown Court, in March and faces a recall petition to keep his seat.

A by-election will be triggered if 10% of the electorate - 5,303 voters - sign it.

The petition closes at 17:00 BST.

The verification of the petition and count will take place at 10:00 on Friday at County Hall in Llandrindod Wells, Powys.

A petition officer will notify House of Commons Speaker John Bercow of the outcome before the result is made public.

Recall petitions are launched when MPs receive a custodial sentence, including suspended sentences, are barred from the Commons for 10 sitting days or are convicted of providing false information about their expenses.