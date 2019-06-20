Wales politics

Recall petition for convicted Tory MP Chris Davies closes

  • 20 June 2019
Chris Davies Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Chris Davies is the third MP to face recall petition

Thursday is the last day voters in Brecon and Radnorshire can sign a petition which could lead to a by-election after Tory MP Chris Davies was convicted for a false expenses claim.

Mr Davies admitted faking invoices, at Southwark Crown Court, in March and faces a recall petition to keep his seat.

A by-election will be triggered if 10% of the electorate - 5,303 voters - sign it.

The petition closes at 17:00 BST.

The verification of the petition and count will take place at 10:00 on Friday at County Hall in Llandrindod Wells, Powys.

A petition officer will notify House of Commons Speaker John Bercow of the outcome before the result is made public.

Recall petitions are launched when MPs receive a custodial sentence, including suspended sentences, are barred from the Commons for 10 sitting days or are convicted of providing false information about their expenses.

