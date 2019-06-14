Neil McEvoy leaks delay Plaid Cymru membership application
- 14 June 2019
A panel tasked with deciding whether Neil McEvoy should be re-admitted to Plaid Cymru has recommended the committee should be disbanded after information was leaked to the press.
It was reported earlier this week that the panel was to hold a second meeting after not reaching a conclusion.
A spokesman for the chairman of the panel, Fflur Jones, said the committee regretted "two instances of unauthorised disclosure".
Mr McEvoy has been asked to comment.