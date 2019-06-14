Wales politics

Neil McEvoy leaks delay Plaid Cymru membership application

Image caption Neil McEvoy was expelled him over alleged disruptive behaviour at a 2017 party conference

A panel tasked with deciding whether Neil McEvoy should be re-admitted to Plaid Cymru has recommended the committee should be disbanded after information was leaked to the press.

It was reported earlier this week that the panel was to hold a second meeting after not reaching a conclusion.

A spokesman for the chairman of the panel, Fflur Jones, said the committee regretted "two instances of unauthorised disclosure".

Mr McEvoy has been asked to comment.

