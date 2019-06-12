Image copyright Reuters Image caption Welsh ministers and their officials can usually use spare cars in the UK government fleet

UK ministers are not providing overseas diplomatic support for the Welsh first minister's Brussels visit on Wednesday.

The assistance, including government car access, was made conditional on Mark Drakeford not undermining UK government policy.

A Welsh Government source said the move was a "bit pathetic".

The Foreign Office said it had to be certain its "effort and resources overseas are focused on furthering" the UK government's objectives.

Mr Drakeford will meet the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and the European Parliament's Secretary General Klaus Welle as part of his first visit to Brussels as first minister.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Drakeford said he would use the meetings "to press the point that there are parts of the UK who remain willing to work constructively with EU leaders in recognition of the mutual economic and social benefits this brings."

He added: "The EU elections showed a country as divided as ever and now we have the added chaos of a Conservative leadership contest and the damaging push for a no-deal Brexit this has brought.

"We are likely to face a straight choice between a no-deal Brexit or remaining in the EU - and we are unequivocal in backing remain.

"To make this happen, we are calling on [the UK] Parliament to legislate for a referendum, with remain on the ballot paper."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A Welsh Government spokesperson said Mark Drakeford will use public transport on the trip

The Welsh Government has a different Brexit stance to the current UK government led by Theresa May and the Conservative contenders to succeed her as Tory leader and prime minister.

The Foreign Office usually takes a relaxed view on providing diplomatic support for such visits, with Welsh Government ministers and officials having unconditional use of any spare cars in the UK government's fleet.

But a Welsh Government spokesperson said the Foreign Office has said it will only provide support in Brussels for this trip "if we give assurances that the first minister will not undermine UK government policy".

"We have made it clear that the first minister and Welsh ministers take seriously their duties to the United Kingdom when abroad on official business and not out of deference to the UK government - and still less in return for access to car hire services.

"We refused to give any assurance that would fetter or inhibit the right of the first minister to speak up for Wales' national interests.

"The first minister will be very content to conduct his business in Brussels via public transport."

'Balance must be struck'

A former Welsh Government minister said: "Whilst it's always been the case that Welsh ministers have never gone to Brussels to undermine the position of the UK government, it's been accepted by everybody that the Welsh Government is entitled to put its view, even if that's different.

"I've never heard of a situation where any minister from the Welsh Government has been told beforehand that they cannot use UKREP [UK Permanent Representation to the EU] facilities unless they promise not to say certain things," they added.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "The UK government's extensive network of diplomatic staff regularly provide support to the UK's devolved administrations for visits relating to areas for which they have a devolved responsibility.

"However a balance must be struck to avoid supporting activities intended to campaign for policies contrary to Her Majesty's Government's position.

"As a responsible government, we must be certain that our effort and resources overseas are focused on furthering the objectives of Her Majesty's Government."