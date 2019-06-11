Image caption MPs say a tax on flying in Wales should be controlled from the assembly and not Westminster

A tax on flying should be controlled in the Welsh assembly rather than Westminster, MPs have said.

But they said powers would have to be used carefully because of concern about carbon emissions from planes.

The Welsh Government wants control over Air Passenger Duty (APD) and has said a tax cut would help Cardiff Airport, which it owns.

The House of Commons Welsh Affairs Committee said APD should be fully devolved to Wales by 2021.

However, the committee said it sensed a "subtle change" in the Welsh Government's policy.

The MPs' report said whereas the Welsh Government previously said it would cut or abolish APD, Finance Minister Rebecca Evans sounded more cautious in her evidence to the committee.

She said: "Environmental impact assessments" would need to be carried out before the Welsh Government could confirm whether the duty would be abolished or reduced.

Image caption Bristol Airport chief executive Dave Lees said scrapping APD in Wales would have an immediate impact on his airport

The committee stressed the importance of assessing the impact on the environment if powers were devolved.

APD has been fully or partially devolved to Scotland and Northern Ireland, but the Scottish Government dropped plans to cut APD after declaring a climate emergency.

The Welsh Government has also declared a climate emergency.

Bristol Airport chief executive Dave Lees previously told the MPs such a move would give Cardiff an unfair advantage.

After hearing conflicting evidence from Cardiff's nearest - and much bigger - competitor, MPs were "not persuaded" Bristol would "suffer significant and lasting damage" if APD were devolved.

Cardiff Airport and airlines said a tax cut would boost passenger numbers by up to 600,000 by 2025.

But there was concern that a tax cut would not benefit people in mid and north Wales, who are more likely to fly from English airports.

Committee chairman David Davies, Conservative MP for Monmouth, said: "I'm not often persuaded by arguments for devolution, but the evidence my committee heard about the benefits of devolving APD was absolutely convincing."