Ford Bridgend engine plant workers deserve "so much better" than the factory's closure, which has now been confirmed by the firm, local AM and ex-first minister Carwyn Jones has said.

He said no reason had been given why Bridgend had been singled out and workers had done "all asked of them".

Plaid leader Adam Price called closure "one of the most bitter blows" for the Welsh economy for more than 30 years.

Welsh ministers have promised a "rapid response taskforce to support workers".

Union officials were told details of the plans at a meeting with Ford bosses, which include the offer of redeployment of workers to other sites.

The company is blaming "under utilisation" and cost disadvantage at Bridgend, which employs 1,700 workers, compared with other sites.

Current First Minister, Mark Drakeford called the news "incredibly sad for the loyal workforce at the factory, for the community of Bridgend and for those in the supply chain".

"The Welsh Government has supported the plant over many years and this decision in no way reflects on the highly skilled individuals who have given the company great service over four decades," he said.

"The Welsh Government will do everything in its power to support those impacted by this announcement and to work with all partners to explore options for the future of the plant."

Mr Drakeford's predecessor, Mr Jones, responded on Twitter when the closure plans were confirmed to him, saying "No reason given as to why it should be Bridgend".

"The workers deserve so much better than this after all their efforts and hard work," he said. "They did all that was asked of them."

In the Common, UK Trade minister Graham Stuart hit out at Labour MPs he said were blaming the proposed closure on Brexit.

Mr Stuart said the automotive industry was in "massive global flux" and trying to link every decision to Brexit was to "lead people astray".

A UK Government spokesperson said the announcement was part of Ford's "ongoing global restructuring plans, nevertheless the news of their intention and consultation on closing the Bridgend plant will be very worrying for the dedicated workforce".

The spokesperson added: "Ford has committed to supporting employees throughout the consultation process and beyond, including with redeployment opportunities to other Ford sites in the UK.

"At the same time, they have also reaffirmed their commitment to their other sites in the UK. The UK Government will be working closely with Ford, local stakeholders and trade union representatives through the consultation."

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has also highlighted structural changes towards the building of more electric vehicles, and said he had been in touch with Welsh Economy Minister Ken Skates.

"We're determined to do what we can to protect the future employment in that area in this exciting sector," Mr Cairns added.

Mr Skates said Welsh ministers would provide a "rapid response taskforce to support workers".

He said: "There has been a lot of speculation over the future of Ford for some time now and, during that period, the Welsh Government has been in discussions with the UK government in attempting to capture alternate employment and to land some major projects in Bridgend."

Since 1978 about £140m in taxpayers' money has been invested in the plant, Mr Skates said.

"That has been money well spent because, just in the last decade alone, £3bn has been pumped back into the Bridgend economy by the Ford plant.

"What we have repeatedly said to Ford over recent months and years is that Wales stands ready, it is perfectly situated and positioned to help businesses," he said.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said closure would be "one of the most bitter blows" for the Welsh economy for more than 30 years.

"Ford is the jewel in the crown of the car industry - which is the hardcore of our manufacturing sector - so the implications of this in terms of the supply chain in terms of job losses is very, very grave indeed."

'Devastated'

Bridgend council leader Huw David described the news as the "the single biggest blow to our economy since the closure of the pits".

He said the authority would offer workers at the plant its full support and that action was already being taken.

"Bridgend Ford has been our biggest single private sector employer at the heart of the community for almost 40 years," he said.

"We are devastated for everyone affected by this decision, and we urge Ford to reconsider and to work with both Welsh Government and the UK Government to keep this plant open."