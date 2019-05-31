M4 relief road: FM to announce decision on Tuesday
A long-awaited decision on the Welsh Government's plans for the M4 relief road is expected to be made on Tuesday.
First Minister Mark Drakeford will make a statement to the Welsh Assembly on the £1.4bn motorway project to the south of Newport.
Controversial plans for a new motorway to deal with congestion through the Brynglas Tunnels have been around since the early 1990s.
A public inquiry on the matter finished last year.
If it goes ahead the 14-mile (23km) six-lane motorway would be built south of Newport, between Magor and Castleton.
Mr Drakeford, who has been considering the report from the inquiry, had said a decision was expected to be announced at the beginning of June.
The first minister has kept his cards close to his chest. While he is widely thought to be a sceptic, he has made no recent public statement on the merits of the project.
There is opposition among Labour AMs - including Lee Waters, who was appointed by Mark Drakeford to be a deputy transport minister but will not be involved in the M4 decision.
Plaid Cymru AMs are also opposed. Although Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns is a supporter, the Welsh Conservatives are not believed to have a united view.
The Brexit Party group of four AMs backs the project.