Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Theresa May said it was a "matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit"

Theresa May had an "almost impossible job" as prime minister, former Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb has said.

Leading Welsh Conservatives have paid tribute to Mrs May after she announced the timetable for her departure.

Paul Davies, assembly Tory leader, praised her "tremendous achievement" in serving as the second female PM.

But Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford warned a Tory leadership contest "is the last thing the country needs".

Mrs May said it would always be a matter of "deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit".

Mr Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, thanked Mrs May for her "dedication and incredibly hard efforts on behalf of this deeply divided country".

"Almost impossible job in the current climate," he tweeted.

Mrs May will quit on 7 June and a leadership contest will start the week after.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption In a speech outside Downing Street, Theresa May said the failure to deliver Brexit was a matter of "deep regret"

First Minister Mark Drakeford wished Mrs May well for the future but said her "red lines that have brought her to the end of the road and left us in a mess of her making".

"A Conservative leadership contest is the last thing the country needs as we negotiate one of the biggest challenges and uncertainties our country has faced in decades."

He said the prospect of an orderly Brexit by 31 October "now seems even less likely".

"A change of leader will change nothing, we desperately need a change of approach to Brexit based on compromise and a will to heal the growing divisions in our country," he added.

Paul Davies thanked the PM for her "dedication and commitment to Wales".

"The party must now come together and deliver the Brexit that people voted for," he said.

Former Welsh Assembly Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies tweeted Mrs May "is a politician who has public service running through her veins, and she's been an incredible servant for her party and country.

"Sadly, as a previous PM once said, 'events dear boy events' have overwhelmed her government."

Tory MPs should "hang their heads in shame", Stephen Kinnock, Labour MP for Aberavon, said.

"Their self-indulgent internecine warfare has absorbed vast amounts of time, energy and resources. It has cost the country dear, and it's caused the downfall of yet another PM," he said.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Theresa May: How the PM fought through Brexit battles

Stephen Doughty, Cardiff South and Penarth MP, said any new Tory leader must realise there is no majority in Parliament or the country for a "reckless no-deal" Brexit.

Welsh political analyst Roger Awan-Scully tweeted: "Whatever you think of her prime ministership as a whole - and I suspect that most historians will not be kind - that was a dignified and impressive statement from Theresa May in very difficult circumstances".

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said Mrs May's speech showed "her commitment to doing what she believed was right".

But, he added: "On the steps of Downing Street Theresa May spoke of compromise, but she simply wasn't willing to do so herself.

"Sticking rigidly by her red lines, Mrs May ignored the interests of Wales and millions across the UK who felt alienated by her approach to Brexit, as summed up in her 'no deal is better than a bad deal' catchphrase."