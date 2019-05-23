Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Polling stations will be open from 07:00 to 22:00 BST

The polls will open across Wales at 07:00 BST for voting in the European elections.

Thirty-two candidates from eight political parties are standing to be one of four MEPs to represent Wales in Brussels.

People can vote until 22:00 on Thursday. The counts and declarations will take place on Sunday.

The three-day delay to counting is to allow voting to be completed across all 28 European Union member states.

Anyone who has a postal vote but has not yet returned it can take it to their local polling station.

Voters in Wales will mark their cross beside one of the parties' lists of candidates on the ballot paper, with the results due to be declared in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, on Sunday evening.