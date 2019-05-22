Image caption Stephen Crabb says he hates the idea of a new referendum

An former Welsh Secretary has said he would struggle to back a new bill to put Theresa May's Brexit deal on the statute book, despite previously supporting the agreement.

The prime minister has said MPs will get a vote on whether to hold another referendum if they back the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill next month.

Ex-Welsh secretary Mr Stephen Crabb has voted for the Brexit deal three times.

He told BBC Wales: "I don't think there will be a vote. It won't pass."

"There is too much opposition," he added.

Another Welsh Tory MP who has voted for the deal before, Chris Davies, said he would not again.

Mr Crabb, Conservative MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, said he hates the idea of a new referendum and would "struggle" to back a deal that offers the prospect of one.

Mrs May's bill also contains new guarantees on workers' rights, environmental protections and the Northern Irish border, as well a customs "compromise".

MPs have rejected her withdrawal agreement negotiated with the EU three times - talks with Labour failed last week.

The prime minister is now bringing the Withdrawal Agreement Bill to Parliament in early June - the legislation is needed to put the agreement into law.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Theresa May will make the case for her new Brexit plan to MPs later

Brecon and Radnor Tory MP Chris Davies, who has also backed May's deal three times, said he would not again, saying the offer of a vote on a referendum is a significant deterrent.

Simon Hart, Conservative MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, said he would support it, as did party colleague Montgomeryshire MP Glyn Davies.

Mr Davies said: "It's the final offer, and one than should unite MPs. I will certainly vote for it. [It] delivers Brexit as voted for.

"Cannot understand any Conservative who doesn't back it. If it fails, we could well be heading for a Corbyn-led Govt.

Cabinet member Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns is also expected to vote for the legislation.

Image caption Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville Roberts says Brexit can be stopped if MPs vote against the legislation

But Monmouth Brexiteer Conservative David Davies, who has also backed the deal three times, said he will now consider carefully what to do.

Brexiteer Clwyd West Tory MP David Jones has opposed the deal throughout.

"It's a bribe to Labour to vote for the Bill on second reading," he said. "Anyone from a pro-Brexit seat who votes for a second referendum is also voting to make himself redundant."

Labour's Anna McMorrin, MP for Cardiff North, said it was the "same empty rhetoric from a weakened prime minister".

Her colleague Stephen Doughty, of Cardiff South and Penarth, said the "devil is in the detail".

Plaid Cymru's leader at Westminster, Liz Saville Roberts, said: "We simply cannot vote for something that knowingly damages the nation we represent.

"A Parliamentary vote on a People's Vote is nothing new. The House of Commons always had that right.

"As the prime minister herself admitted - if MPs vote against this Bill we can stop Brexit. Why would we do anything else?"